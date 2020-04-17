April 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.