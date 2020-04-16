Suspects Accused of Burglarizing Homes During Pandemic

Alexandra Barnes-Carrick

Jake Branch

Two wanted suspects, located in South Kohala, face enhanced charges for reported crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jake Branch and Alexandra Barnes-Carrick were taken into custody by Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Special Enforcement Officers on April 15 for their outstanding warrants.

Branch had multiple bench warrants and was wanted for resisting an order to stop during incidents on March 2 and 6 in Kona. He was also wanted for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and theft in Puna on April 1.

According to Hawai‘i Police Department, further investigation revealed Branch was involved in three burglaries in North and South Kohala on April 11 and 14. The charges were enhanced as the offenses occurred during a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The state has issued a stay-at-home order until April 30 to help slow the spread of the virus.

Branch was charged with four counts of criminal contempt, three counts of burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period, three counts of prohibited acts during an emergency period, two counts of bail jumping, two counts of resist order to stop motor vehicle, two counts of accidents involving vehicle/property Damage, two counts of discharge of sureties, and one count each of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, criminal property damage, theft, and criminal tampering.

Branch’s bail was set at $339,800. He is scheduled to appear in the Kona District Court for an initial appearance today.

Detectives also identified Barnes-Carrick as being responsible for a burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period and related prohibited acts during an emergency period on April 11 in North Kohala, as well as in South Kohala on April 14.

Barnes-Carrick was charged with two counts of criminal contempt, two counts of burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period, two counts of prohibited acts during an emergency period and one count of criminal tampering. Her bail was set at $31,250. She is also scheduled to appear in the Kona District Court for an initial appearance today.

Police want to remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) Emergency Proclamation that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.