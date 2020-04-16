April 16, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 16, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com