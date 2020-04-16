April 16, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.