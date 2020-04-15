Business Survey Will Provide ‘Invaluable Data’ to Economic Recovery Efforts

A new survey is available to gather data on the true toll COVID-19 has taken on businesses across Hawai‘i.

Chambers of Commerce across Hawai‘i and the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization (UHERO) are partnering to field a new survey to study the economic impact of coronavirus throughout the state.

The survey is being fielded in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Island Chamber of Commerce, Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce, Maui Chamber of Commerce and Moloka‘i Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses can click here to take the survey, which measures changes in employment and employee wages, revenue, application rates for US Small Business Administration loans and business outlook.

“The information from this survey will help UHERO analyze the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown on businesses and households statewide, and to better assess our existing projections,” UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham said. “This type of geographic and industrially-detailed information is not available from any traditional data source in real-time, and it will be invaluable to our ongoing work.”

The Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i is updating its COVID-19 resource for businesses page at www.cochawaii.org.