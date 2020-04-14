DOH Confirms 13 New Coronavirus Cases

The Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i overnight, raising the state tally to 513.

Two of those cases were confirmed on the Big Island, according to DOH. The county-by-county totals as of noon Tuesday are as follows:

Honolulu: 358

Maui: 88

Hawai‘i: 41

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 3

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 6

As of Tuesday, 45 people were hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 infection, while 333 had been released from isolation and are considered recovered. A total of nine people had died as a result of the virus.

The state total Monday was 504, with 13 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The state total is 513, as four cases have been filed under “out-of-state diagnoses.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Tuesday morning had confirmed 39 total Big Island cases, the number jumping significantly due to a case cluster at a Kailua-Kona fast food restaurant. Currently, the cluster stands at eight infections, all of whom are family members or coworkers of the restaurant employee who tested positive on Thursday, April 9.

To date, 28 of the 39 positive cases on the Big Island are considered recovered. The other 11 are in quarantine at home under DOH monitoring. No Big Island patients have required hospitalization as of Tuesday.