Coronavirus Cluster Reported in Kona

The Big Island is home to the second cluster of COVID-19 cases in the state, localized to a fast-food restaurant in Kailua-Kona.

Eight cases of coronavirus have been connected to the restaurant, Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim confirmed to KWXX, which first reported the story. However, the mayor would not disclose the name of the establishment, noting only that it had been closed since Friday, April 10. The McDonald’s location on Makala Blvd., across from Kona Commons, has been closed since the weekend.

Hawai‘i Department of Health began contact tracing after an employee tested positive on Thursday, April 9. According to the report, all eight of those confirmed positive for the coronavirus are the employee’s family members or co-workers. All are in self-quarantine and none have yet required hospitalization.

It remains unclear if any customers contracted the virus.

DOH reported the cluster to the county on Saturday. At that point, the restaurant had closed of its own accord. The establishment is being disinfected. It was not immediately known if or when the location would reopen.