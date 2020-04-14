Civil Defense Reports 39 Big Island Cases of COVID-19, Free Testing Coming to Hilo Sunday

Hawai‘i County’s coronavirus count is up to 39, according to a report from Civil Defense Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Health reported the Big Island total at 39 as of Monday at noon. An update on statewide cases will be issued around the same time Tuesday.

According to the tally from Civil Defense, 28 of the island’s 39 positive cases have been cleared and are considered recovered. The remaining 11 are quarantined at home under monitoring by DOH.

The past week has shown a large increase of people who tested positive on Hawai‘i Island. This increase is mainly the result of fast food establishment employee contact with fellow employees and family. The establishment has closed since notification of a positive test result. It is unclear if or when it will reopen.

The Department of Health is continuing the investigation and states that exposure to customers is unlikely due to previously implemented physical and procedural barriers made by the establishment. All family members and employees who have tested positive are in isolation and quarantine at home.

Testing helps slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing people to quarantine. Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai’i, Bay Clinic and HOPE Services, will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic this weekend.

The one-day clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Hilo’s Ho‘olulu Complex on Sunday, April 19, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Access is available only through the Pi‘ilani/Hinano entrance.

This free clinic is open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are asked to bring their own pen and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.