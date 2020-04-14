April 14, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops into the knee to thigh range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.