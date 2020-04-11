DOH Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases

Hawai‘i reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the statewide total to 486.

The county-by-county total is as follows:

Honolulu: 348

Maui: 80

Hawai‘i: 34

Kaua‘i: 19

Pending: 3

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2

The number of individuals currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection is 44. To date, 300 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

A total of eight people have died as a result of the virus, five on O‘ahu and three on Maui. All those who’ve died were elderly and suffering from underlying health issues.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 31 positive cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Saturday morning, three fewer than the state count. There have often been slight discrepancies in the county and state virus tallies. Though, until Saturday, Civil Defense had reported more confirmed cases than the state Department of Health.