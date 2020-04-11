Big Island COVID-19 Case Count Eclipses 30

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported Saturday morning that there have 31 cases of COVID-19 confirmed on the Big Island.

Of those 31 individuals who have tested positive, 25 have been cleared as recovered by the Hawai‘i Department of Health. The remaining six are quarantined at home and are being monitored closely by DOH. As of Saturday, no one who has tested positive on the Big Island has required hospitalization.

Drive-through testing for coronavirus is being conducted Saturday at the Hilo Civic Center parking lot from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Those wanting to be tested are asked to bring a picture ID and a pen. Testing is free, sponsored by Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic.