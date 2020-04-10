April 10, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 10, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 10, 2020, 4:01 AM HST (Updated April 10, 2020, 4:01 AM)
North East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy with SSW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting S 10-15mph in the afternoon.
