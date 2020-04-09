April 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSW 15-20mph in the afternoon.