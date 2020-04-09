April 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 09, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSW 15-20mph in the afternoon.
