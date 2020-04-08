DOH Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases, Sixth Death

Hawai‘i reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed overnight, along with the sixth coronavirus-related death across the state.

The deceased individual was a resident of Maui. That’s all the information the Department of Health had included in its updates as of noon Wednesday.

Twenty-five new cases pushed the statewide total of confirmed or presumptive positive results to 435. The county-by-county breakdown is as follows.

Honolulu: 328

Maui: 54

Hawai‘i: 26

Kaua‘i: 18

Pending: 7

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2

A total of 42 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 infection. DOH said that 113 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported a total of 27 coronavirus infections on the Big Island as of Monday morning, one more than the statewide tally. The discrepancy is likely due to the seven cases DOH still considers pending.

Of the 27 cases on the Big Island, 21 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

State officials will offer a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, during which more detailed information on the coronavirus case count and on the state’s sixth virus-related death will be provided.