27 Test Positive for COVID-19 on Big Island; 21 Cleared by DOH

The majority of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 on the Big Island have been cleared by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health.

The number of cases bumped up overnight by one from 26 to 27. However, 21 of them are no longer being monitored by the DOH, according the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency Wednesday morning. Six people are still quarantined at home and being monitored by the state.

Up to this point, no one has been hospitalized on Hawai‘i Island for novel coronavirus.

In keeping within the policies of prevention, Civil Defense asks the public to also maintain the best physical and emotional health that they can.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Your overall health is so important to your resiliency,” Civil Defense states. “In addition we need to assure that our kūpuna are taken care of and that they have opportunities to socialize within the policy guidelines of social distancing and grouping.”

The Civil Defense also advised the public to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, DOH reported 23 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing the number of cases to 410. There have been five deaths related to the virus so far.

DOH updates the number of coronavirus cases daily. The next update will be at noon today.