Hawai‘i Coronavirus Cases Eclipse 400

Hawai‘i is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed overnight, pushing the statewide total past 400.

Now standing at 410 coronavirus infections statewide, O‘ahu has suffered the brunt of the pandemic. Its total number of cases stands at 312 as of noon Tuesday, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 312

Maui: 48

Hawai‘i: 23

Kaua‘i: 18

Pending: 7

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2

DOH said Tuesday that 113 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Five people have died as a result of the infection in Hawai‘i, one on Maui and four on O‘ahu.

The state reported that 42 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19. That’s down from 56, the figure Lt. Gov. Josh Green quoted at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported only one new case on the Big Island overnight, raising its count to 26 — three more than the DOH tally. The discrepancy between the two figures may reside in the seven pending cases awaiting official confirmation from the state.

Of the 26 infected individuals on the Big Island, 21 are considered recovered. The remaining five are in home quarantine. No hospitalizations had been required to treat coronavirus patients in Hawai‘i County as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.