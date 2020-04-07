Big Island Confirms 1 New COVID-19 Infection

Hawai‘i County confirmed one new case of COVID-19 overnight, according to a Tuesday morning report from Civil Defense.

The total number of infected individuals on the Big Island now stands at 26. Of those patients, 21 have recovered and cleared from isolation by the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH). The remaining five patients continue to quarantine in their homes under DOH monitoring.

As Tuesday, no coronavirus-related hospitalizations have been necessary on the Big Island. Monday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Josh Green reported 56 hospitalizations statewide in connection to COVID-19 infection.

Travel quarantines and stay-at-home orders remain in effect through April 30. Violation of these directives may result in a $5,000 penalty and up to one year in jail.