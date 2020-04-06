Maui Man Dies of Coronavirus

Maui has suffered its first coronavirus-related death, Mayor Michael Victorino announced Monday.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has confirmed the death was a result of COVID-19 infection.

“My heart is heavy with this tragic news,” Mayor Victorino said. “Mrs. Victorino and I offer our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and know that our community will also offer support and love during this difficult time.”

According to DOH, the individual was an older male resident with underlying health conditions.

Mike Rembis, Chief Executive Officer of Maui Health, provided the following statement:

“We want to express our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” Rembis said. “We ask our community to continue to rally around each other in support, to respect our Mayor’s stay-at-home-orders and adhere to guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and hygiene. We will continue to do our part and protect our patients and staff.”

The death brings the statewide total to five as of Monday morning. The previous four deaths occurred on O‘ahu. Thus far, all reports indicate that coronavirus-related fatalities have occurred in elderly patients who had pre-existing health conditions.

Hawai‘i County has reported no deaths due to COVID-19 infection as of Monday. Twenty-five cases of the virus have been confirmed on the Big Island, according to Civil Defense, and 20 of those patients are now considered recovered. The other five remain in home quarantine as no hospitalizations have yet been required on to treat the illness on Hawai‘i Island.