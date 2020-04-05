State Library Offers Free Streaming Through April

The Hawai‘i State Public Library is offering a film and television streaming service free through the end of April.

The on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for all library cardholders. They can sign up to start streaming films by visiting the library’s website. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android or Roku.

Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 films, including documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films. Kanopy Kids offers a variety of shows for the youngest patrons. More than 60% of Kanopy’s film offerings are not available through other streaming services, the library system said.

State libraries continued, saying that Kanopy will offer patrons access to films of unique social and cultural value; films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere and programming that features diversity, with a wide array of foreign language films as well as films on race and current affairs.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“While we’re all home, we thought this is the perfect time to try out a new virtual service for our library community,” stated State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “Kanopy has offered free access to their extensive catalog of films for the month of April, that includes local filmmakers, like Marlene Booth’s Pidgin: The Voice of Hawai‘i.”

Unlimited viewing of Kanopy films and series is available to all HSPLS library patrons until April 30. After the trial period, HSPLS will seek input from the community to determine whether we will continue the streaming service beyond the trial period.