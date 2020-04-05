Hawai‘i Arrivals Up Slightly Each of Last Two Days, Guardsmen to Hit Airports Monday

Arrivals by air to Hawai‘i increased slightly each of the last two days.

Saturday, 683 people arrived in Hawai‘i, up by 55 from Friday arrivals, according to numbers reported by the Hawai‘i Tourism Association. This includes 106 visitors and 220 residents.

Mandatory 14-day, self-quarantine is required for all passengers arriving from out of state and also covers interisland travelers. The following table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not include interisland travel.

Kona Maui O‘ahu Līhu‘e Total Crew 8 32 151 13 204 Intended New Resident 4 56 60 Resident 10 21 175 14 220 Transit 1 92 93 Visitor 4 8 78 16 106 Grand Total 26 62 552 43 683 Flights 2 4 16 3 25

Gov. David Ige announced Friday that homeless people or people arriving to the state without a declared destination would either be sent back or arrested. At least five such individuals had been turned away or arrested to date.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i National Guard Begins Assisting at Airports Tomorrow

Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) Soldiers and Airmen will be supporting the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) with the medical screening of incoming and departing passengers as well as airline crews starting Monday, April 6, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Hilo International Airport. Support for Kahului Airport, Līhuʻe Airport and the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keāhole will start soon.

The Guardsmen will be stationed at the passenger arrival gates and TSA security checkpoints to assist HDOT staff with medical screening. Arriving domestic and international passengers and departing interisland passengers will have their temperatures taken to determine if an additional medical screening is necessary. The Guardsmen will not be armed while conducting this support mission. By Monday, 342 Guardsmen will be activated to assist the county and state with civil support missions.