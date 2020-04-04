Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Flood Advisory in Effect for Big IslandApril 4, 2020, 9:15 PM HST (Updated April 4, 2020, 9:15 PM)
‹
›×
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna Saturday night.
A flood advisory means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding and can be life-threatening.
The public is advised to take the following precautions:
- Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.
- Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
- Remember, turnaround don’t drown.
Police report all roads are open at this time and advise that driving conditions are poor because of occasionally heavy downpours.