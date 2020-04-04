Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna Saturday night.

A flood advisory means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding and can be life-threatening.

The public is advised to take the following precautions:

Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Remember, turnaround don’t drown.

Police report all roads are open at this time and advise that driving conditions are poor because of occasionally heavy downpours.