April 04, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 04, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
