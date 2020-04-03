Coronavirus Cases Surpass 300, Hawai‘i Reports Third Death

Hawai‘i eclipsed 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight, tying a single-day high for most identified coronavirus cases in a 24-hour-period and confirming the third fatality related to infection.

The Department of Health said 34 people tested positive for the virus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 319. Honolulu and Maui saw the biggest spikes, as several pending cases were also attributed to specific islands in the latest DOH report.

The most recent fatality, like the two previous, was an O‘ahu resident. The elderly patient had spent several weeks on life support since returning from a trip to Washington State, officials said.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 237 (31)

Maui: 36 (9)

Hawai‘i: 20 (2)

Kaua‘i: 13 (1)

Pending: 11 (-)

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2

To date, 18 infected individuals have required hospitalization, including three new patients overnight. DOH reported that 78 people have now been released from isolation and are considered recovered, including six over the last 24 hours.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Friday morning reported the Big Island is dealing with 24 cases of COVID-19, including two new patients identified overnight. It’s possible the discrepancy between state and county numbers could reside within the 11 pending cases.