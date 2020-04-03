Big Island COVID-19 Cases Bump Up to 24

Hawai‘i County sees two more COVID-19 cases as well as two more individuals recovered, county officials reported this morning.

According Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, there are now 24 positive cases on the Big Island with 15 people recovered. Nine individuals are quarantined at home and are being monitored by the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

At this date for Hawai‘i Island, no one that has been infected by the virus had to be hospitalized.

Drive-through coronavirus screening and testing will be conducted in Hilo at the Ho‘olulu Complex on Sunday April 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive-through testing clinics in Kona are on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

As of April 2, 285 cases were reported statewide. There have been two deaths, 15 people required hospitalization and 72 individuals were released from isolation.

DOH will release updated numbers at around noon today.