HPD Arrests, Cites Individuals for Violation of Stay-at-Home Order

Nine people have been arrested islandwide for violating Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Hawai‘i Police Department has begun enforcement of this order when appropriate, in cases of non-compliance after verbal warnings or when in conjunction with unrelated calls for service.

During the first week spanning of the mandate from March 25-31, nine arrests were made and six people were cited and three criminal cases were launched against three individuals for the offense of “Prohibited Acts” (Emergency Management).

The individuals arrested or cited came from districts islandwide:

Kona District: 3 persons arrested, 4 persons cited

South Hilo District: 2 persons arrested, 2 persons cited

Puna District: 2 persons arrested, 1 criminal case initiated

Kaʻū District: 1 person arrested, 2 cases initiated

South Kohala District: 1 person arrested

Those found in violation of the governor’s order face a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for no more than one year. The order remains in place until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

Weekly updates of the Hawaiʻi Police enforcement statistics specific to this offense will be posted every Wednesday.