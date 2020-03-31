Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Flood Advisory in Effect for Big IslandMarch 31, 2020, 4:11 PM HST (Updated March 31, 2020, 4:11 PM)
A flood advisory is in effect for much of the Big Island Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna through the afternoon. The heaviest rainfall is affecting the upslope areas of the Kohala district between Kamuela and Pōhakuloa.
A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur.
Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.