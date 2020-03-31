Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

A flood advisory is in effect for much of the Big Island Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna through the afternoon. The heaviest rainfall is affecting the upslope areas of the Kohala district between Kamuela and Pōhakuloa.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued: