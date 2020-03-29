COVID-19 Cases Climb to 175 in Hawai‘i

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i jumped by 24 overnight, bringing the statewide total of positive test results up to 175.

The numbers, released by the state Department of Health at noon on Sunday, indicate the following county-by-county results:

O‘ahu: 123 (15)

Maui: 20 (4)

Hawai‘i: 12 (2)

Kaua‘i: 12 (1)

Pending: 6 (2)

Out-of-State: 2 (0)

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense noted only 11 cases on the Big Island Sunday morning. However, only six were active, with five classified as “recovered.” No patients on the Big Island had required hospitalization as of Sunday afternoon.

A total of 12 people have been hospitalized across the state as a result of COVID-19 infection as of Sunday. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 122,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported nationwide, including 19,332 new cases over the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus-related deaths tallied 2,112 as of noon HST on Sunday, with 444 new deaths reported during the previous day.