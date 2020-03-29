Civil Defense Announces 11th COVID-19 Case on Big Island

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Big Island climbed from 10 to 11 overnight, according to a Sunday morning press release from Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. Saturday saw a jump in cases from seven to 10, according to the state Department of Health.

Civil Defense tallied total active coronavirus cases for Hawai‘i Island at six, who the county said are all quarantined at home and being monitored by DOH. As of Sunday, five people infected on the Big Island had recovered. No coronavirus-related hospitalizations had been required to date.

Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home directive remains in effect and will remain until at least April 30. This proclamation identifies what activities are prohibited outside the home or place of residence and what is allowed. Call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031 for any clarification on this proclamation.

Under the proclamation outdoor exercise activities such as surfing and swimming are permitted as long as social distancing requirements and gatherings of no more than 10 people are maintained, Civil Defense said.

Drive-up coronavirus testing will be offered Sunday in Hilo at the Civic Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.