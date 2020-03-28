Passenger Arrivals Continue to Plummet Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Only five visitors landed at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole on Friday.

Overall, 1,221 people arrived in the Hawaiian Islands on the second day of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Gov. David Ige hopes the mandate will slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, only 180 of those travelers were visitors. Most of the passengers were either returning residents or crew members, according to Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. In comparison, during this same time last year, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

State officials say flight crews are not subject to the quarantine unless they leave the airport.

The table below details the number of people who arrived by air on March 27:

On the first day of the governor’s order, the state saw 1,589 passengers fly into airports on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i Island and Maui. According to HTA, there were 268 visitors. The rest were either crew members or returning residents.