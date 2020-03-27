Under 20 Visitors Arrive at KOA on First Day of Mandatory Quarantine Order

Eighteen visitors arrived at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole on the first day of the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine for all incoming incoming travelers, according to Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Friday.

Gov. David Ige’s order was enacted in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in place is a stay-at-home order for all residents until April 30.

Overall, the state saw 1,589 passengers fly into airports on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i Island and Maui. According to HTA, there were 268 visitors. The rest were either crew members or returning residents.

In comparison, last year at the end of March, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawai‘i daily, including residents and visitors. The table below details the number of people who arrived by air on March 26.