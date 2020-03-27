Ocean View Man Accused of Burglary, Violating Lockdown Order

An Ocean View man was taken into custody this morning in connection with a burglary at a Kaʻū restaurant. The 18-year-old is the second person to be charged for violating Gov. David Ige’s mandatory stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keone Sanderson, 18, was charged with burglary of a building during an emergency period, first-degree criminal property damage, prohibited acts emergency management, and fourth-degree theft.

Offenses stem from an incident Friday morning where a bystander notified Hawaii Police Department about a rock found thrown through the front door of an Ocean View business on the 92-8700 block of Māmalahoa Highway.

According to police, video surveillance captured the lone suspect at about 2:30 a.m. throwing a rock through the glass door, then entering the restaurant, taking $3 in cash from a tip jar before leaving on foot. Officers identified the suspect through the surveillance images as Sanderson.

At 9:15 a.m., the 18-year-old was arrested without incident on Marlin Boulevard in Ocean View for suspicion of burglary. He was taken to the Nāʻālehu Station while officers with the Kaʻū Patrol Division continued the investigation.

Just after 11 a.m., Sanderson was charged in connection to the burglary violation of the mandatory stay-at-home order. His bail has been set at $10,750 and will be taken to the Kona cellblock. Sanderson’s initial appearance is scheduled for March 30 in Kona District Court.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Officer Dane Shibuya, of our Kaʻū Patrol Division at 808-939-2520 or via email at [email protected]