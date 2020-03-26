Kona Woman First Arrested Under Lockdown Order

Hawai‘i’s first arrest under Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home, work-at-home order has been made in Kailua-Kona.

Hawai‘i Island Police report that 43-year-old Carissa Glende, of Kailua-Kona, was arrested for Violation of Order (586-11 HRS) after she went to a residence at the 82-6000 block of Anoi Place in Captain Cook and threw a rock at a window. Her actions started an argument with occupants of the home, which violated a court order, police said.

Additionally, since she was not at her current place of residence during the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation, she was also arrested for Prohibited Acts (Emergency Management) under Section 127A-29 Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes.

Glende was subsequently charged for both offenses and bail has been set at $4000. She is presently at the Kona Police Station Cellblock awaiting her next court appearance, police said.

Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said officers are operating as they normally do on their patrols.

“If we see something that needs addressing, we address it — be it any crime,” Wagner said.