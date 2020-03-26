COVID-19 Pushes All Primary Voting to Mail-In Ballots

Hawai‘i was already transitioning to a vote-by-mail system, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a complete adjustment to voting protocol.

The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i has canceled plans for walk-in voting on April 4, 2020, due to COVID-19, according to a Party press release. Instead, the party will add another round of mailed ballots which will allow all those who are registered to vote and enrolled in the Party by April 4 to vote in the Party-run Presidential Primary.

“While we regret the need to cancel the walk-in voting locations, health and safety comes first during this challenging time,” said Democratic Party of Hawai‘i Interim Chair Kate Stanley. “This third round of mail ballots will accommodate those who were planning to vote on election day by giving them the opportunity to vote by mail. However, we encourage everyone with a ballot now to mail it back as soon as possible in case there are further disruptions.”

To vote, individuals must be registered voters with the State of Hawai‘i, be members of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i and be 18 years old by the General Election on November 3, 2020.

Step 1: Register to vote with the State of Hawai‘i here.

Step 2: Enroll as a member of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i here.

Additionally, the Party is rescheduling the State Convention from May 23 and May 24, 2020, to the weekend of Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, 2020. County Conventions are being postponed, canceled or conducting county Party business by other means, the release said.

The Party headquarters has been closed as of Friday, March 20. Caucuses and committees have been advised not to congregate and to meet using video/teleconferencing.