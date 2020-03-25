March 25, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.