March 25, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 25, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Head high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com