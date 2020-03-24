State Confirms First Death in COVID-19 Pandemic

An O‘ahu adult is Hawai‘i’s first death from the novel coronavirus, state officials confirmed.

The Department of Health reports the person passed away on March 20 and suffered from multiple underlying health conditions. The available history for this person suggests they had a potential indirect travel-related exposure.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The person had been tested at a clinical commercial laboratory, and the results were indeterminate. Follow-up testing Monday, by the State Laboratories Division, confirmed COVID-19.

All of Hawai‘i expresses condolences to the family of the person who died and shares in grieving their loss. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves and their loved ones during these difficult times.