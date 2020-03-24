Hawai‘i COVID-19 Cases Jump to 90

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hawai‘i bringing the number to 90, according to the Department of Health.

Honolulu County is the only county that saw an increase with 10 new novel coronavirus cases. DOH reported Hawai‘i’s first death late Monday night. There are currently six people hospitalized because of the virus.

On Monday, Gov. David Ige ordered a stay-at-home order in effect for the entire state beginning Wednesday. The governor also ordered a 14-day mandatory quarantine for any individuals flying into Hawai‘i, starting Thursday.

DOH will be providing its daily update at 1:30 p.m.