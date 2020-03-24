2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Hawai‘i Triathlon Postponed

The upcoming 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Hawai‘i triathlon has been rescheduled in an effort comply with state health officials and protect the health and safety of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slated for May 30, Ironman officials have rescheduled the race for Aug. 15. This will be a qualifier for the 2020 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i and 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship taking place in Taupō, New Zealand.

Registered athletes for events that are postponed due to COVID-19 by the local health authorities are automatically transferred to the rescheduled date. For those that the new date does not work, Ironman will allow deferrals into the same event the next year.

All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Hawai‘i triathlon will be receiving an email with further information. For additional questions or do not receive the email with further information, contact [email protected]