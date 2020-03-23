March 23, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.