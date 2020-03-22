March 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with WSW winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.