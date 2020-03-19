Quakes Jolt Homes in South Kona, Ka‘ū and Puna

The US Geological Survey recorded earthquakes in South Kona as we all Ka‘ū and Puna Districts this morning.

Three of the quakes registered in Pahala. The first was a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 3.8 magnitude and 2.5 magnitude.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Honaunau-Napo‘opo‘o area and a 3.0 magnitude quake hit Volcano.

People on social media described feeling a jolt. Some felt it as far away as Honoka‘a.