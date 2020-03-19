Quakes Jolt Homes in South Kona, Ka‘ū and Puna

Quakes Jolt Homes in South Kona, Ka‘ū and PunaMarch 19, 2020, 7:38 AM HST (Updated March 19, 2020, 7:38 AM)
‹
›×
The US Geological Survey recorded earthquakes in South Kona as we all Ka‘ū and Puna Districts this morning.
Three of the quakes registered in Pahala. The first was a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 3.8 magnitude and 2.5 magnitude.
SPONSORED VIDEO
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Honaunau-Napo‘opo‘o area and a 3.0 magnitude quake hit Volcano.
People on social media described feeling a jolt. Some felt it as far away as Honoka‘a.