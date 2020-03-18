HPD Honors 18 New Recruits in Recognition Ceremony

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s 91st Recruit Class Recognition Ceremony was held on March 13 before a group of family and friends in Hilo.

Eighteen police recruits, who just completed six months of intensive training, will undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before they are qualified to work alone.

During the ceremony friends or family members pinned the new police badges on each police recruit.

Members of the graduating class included; Class President Curry McFadden, Kyle Murray, Chelsey Santos, Noah Serrao, Dorian Travers, Bradley Waiki, Calvin Furtado, Alysa Gamache, Christopher L. Hasegawa, Rodney N. Kekaualua Jr., Blane K. Kenolio. Meredeth L. Matsushima, Robert Bright, Rebecca P. Carruthers, Chezvis Carveiro, Eli Dominic M. Cayetano, Edward Costa, and Byron Freitas Jr.