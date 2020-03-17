Business, Area, Event Closures Continue Stacking Up

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in closures, cancellations and postponements galore — and more are coming.

On Monday, the State Legislature suspended its 2020 session. Tuesday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources closed several state parks and shut down most of its offices to the public across all islands.

And on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. David Ige said all bars, clubs and other social gathering establishments across the state “should be closed” due to the potential spread of COVID-19. He also mentioned movie theaters, large worship gatherings and any event with more than 10 people.

Ige went on to say restaurants should close their dining rooms and focus on delivery and carryout orders. However, the governor didn’t issue any of the aforementioned directives as mandates.

If there is business/area closure or canceled event you wish to advise the public about, email [email protected]. Below, is a list of businesses, public areas and events closed or postponed due to the virus:

Businesses

Kona Brewing Co.

PapaKona Restaurant and Bar

Sunset Terrace

Tommy Bahama (Waikoloa)

Original Thai (takeout only)

Planet Fitness

Hawai‘i Island Adult Care

Public Areas

‘Akaka Falls State Park

Kekaha Kai State Park

Wailoa River State Recreation Area

Wailuku River State Park

Hāpuna Beach SRA

Kīholo State Park Reserve

Events/Cultural Centers/Attractions

Kona Brewer’s Festival is postponed until a later date.

Merrie Monarch Festival is canceled and will return, if possible, at some point in 2021.

Mokuaikaua Church 200th Anniversary is postponed until a later date.

Donkey Mill Art Center will be closed to the public and suspending all programs through March 31 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The closure is effective Monday, March 16. During this closure, staff will be available to answer any questions via telephone or email. Contact them at [email protected] for any general inquiries or special requests to pick up artwork.

The 9th Big Island Chocolate Festival has rescheduled from May 1 and 2 to August 14 and 15, 2020.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is suspending its spring student admission events, including the annual Mānoa Experience scheduled for April 4. The admitted student reception at Merriman’s Waimea, set for March 22, has also been canceled. More information will be provided via email to those who registered for one the receptions and can be found on the UH Mānoa Admissions website. http://manoa.hawaii.edu/admissions.

HIPLAN reported that April’s Entrepreneur Meetups in Hilo and Kona scheduled for April 1 and April 2 are canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. HIPLAN will restart Meetups as soon as the all-clear is announced. Check-in to www.HIplan.biz for updates.

Experience PTA Day on April 23, 2020, is postponed until further notice.

The 63rd Haili Volleyball Tournament scheduled for March 16th thru the 21st is postponed.

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System implemented several changes to library service beginning March 16, 2020, through the rest of the month. For more information, visit www.librarieshawaii.org.

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra will cancel its “Literature Comes to Life” concert on Sunday, March 22, at Kahilu Theatre. The Philharmonic is exploring the possibility of a makeup date for the concert and will make an announcement if the concert is rescheduled. Ticketholders to “Literature Comes to Life” may receive a full refund for the value of the ticket, or they may donate their tickets back to the Philharmonic by calling the Kahilu Theatre Box Office at 808-885-6868.

West Hawai’i County Band concert scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.

The Maunakea Visitor Information Station on Hawaiʻi Island suspended operations starting Sunday, March 15 in response to the COVID-19 situation. The parking lot will remain open as well as the portable toilets there. While the mountain remains open to the public, officials encourage everyone to follow health department recommendations on social distancing and protection.

Vacations Hawai‘i is suspending all Vegas charter departures March 18 through April 30th. Anyone traveling prior to May 1, 2020 will get a full refund.

Big Island symposiums on Rapid Ohia Death, set for Hilo on March 21 and Kona on March 28, will not be held.

Sea Life Park Hawai‘i has made the decision to temporarily suspend public operations effective March 17, 2020, to help our communities stay safe.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Waikīkī Aquarium will be closed to the public beginning at 5 p.m. on March 17.

Hawaiian Electric closed its walk-in payment centers on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County in order to minimize risk related to COVID-19 for customers and employees. The company will assess next week whether the payment centers will reopen on March 30. For more information, go online.

Regal Cinemas will close all its theater locations in Hawai‘i starting Tuesday, March 17.

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society has decided to cancel the 24th annual Tropical Paws fundraiser slated for later this month at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

Kamehameha Schools canceled several events for 20th birthday tribute to Kauikeaouli scheduled for March 17-21 at Keauhou Bay.

Windermere C and H Properties postponed the 2nd Annual Hawaii Island Economic Summit. Event organizers have made the decision to reschedule the 2nd annual economic summit to a later date.

The Hawai‘i Artist Collaboration has made the decision to postpone Collaboration and Auction on March 28. Organizers will let the public know as soon the event is rescheduled. Check back for events in 2021.

Stroll Historic Kailua Village canceled March 15.

Sen. Kai Kahele, who is running for US Congress, will temporarily cancel all public fundraising events for the remainder of March.

The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) is suspending all public events at the Hawaii State Capitol, Hawaii State Art Museum, Washington Place, and other facilities it manages beginning March 16. Events at DAGS facilities are tentatively set to resume on May 15.

Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival is postponing this year’s event. Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival will continue to hold a virtual food drive and fundraiser on April 25, the original date of the festival, to support the local nonprofit organizations. Further details on the food drive and fundraiser will be released soon. For the latest on the festival, visit: SPAMJAMhawaii.com.

The 12th annual Art at the Capitol Event at the State Capitol has been cancelled. The event was to be held on April 3.

Joint Committees on Senate Ways and Means and House Finance will not be conducting a public briefing for Grant-In-Aid applications.

Kawaiaha’o Church has closed all services, public events and gatherings effective immediately for 60 days. The bicentennial celebration will be rescheduled.

Department of Public Safety announced all correctional facilities will suspend inmate personal visits until further notice.