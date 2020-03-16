March 16, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 16, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
South East
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com