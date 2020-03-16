March 16, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.