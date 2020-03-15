March 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.