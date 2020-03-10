ANGEL Day at HIHS to Provide Free Spay and Neuter Services

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is hosting Spay & Neuter ANGEL Day at its Kea‘au Shelter on Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2.

Spay & Neuter ANGEL Day is taking place in 41 cities across the nation and is sponsored by the Stand Up For Pits Foundation. During Spay & Neuter ANGEL Day, Hawai‘i Island Humane Society will be offering free spay & neuter surgeries for pit bull-type dogs and puppies at its Kea‘au Shelter.

For the purpose of this event, a pit bull-type dog includes American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Bulldogs and their mixes.

“Due to the popularity of these breeds in Hawai‘i, many dogs are pit bull mixes and without a DNA test can be identified based on physical characteristics including blocky heads, short coats and a stockier build. There is no need for pet owners to provide proof of their dog’s breed,” said HIHS Community Programs Director Lauren Nickerson. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to accept any dogs that appear vastly different than a pit bull at the ANGEL Day 2020 event.”

Space is limited. All appointments must be scheduled in advance. Schedule your appointments by calling 8080-329-8002 or emailing [email protected]. HIHS is unable to accommodate drop-ins.

Ongoing spay and neuter services are also done at the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s locations in Kea‘au (one day a week) and Kona (on day a week) for free. The HIHS also distributes free spay & neuter vouchers at the Kea‘au, Kona and Waimea shelters. The free vouchers can be used at participating veterinarians.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society performs between 4,500 and 5,500 spay and neuter surgeries annually and nearly 50,000 in the last 9 years.

Check out hihs.org for more information.