March 07, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 07, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com