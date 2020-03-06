March 06, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 06, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com