Lori Vallow No Longer in KCCC Custody

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety announced late Wednesday that a woman of two missing children arrested on Kaua‘i is no longer in the custody of Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center. She is returning to Idaho where she will face charges of desertion.

On March 4, Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, appeared in 5th Circuit Court for a status hearing on extradition. Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Hempey said the Idaho team was on Kaua‘i and planned to pick Vallow up Wednesday afternoon and fly out that evening.

At approximately 10:17 p.m., DPS sent an email indicating she was no longer in KCCC custody.

On Feb. 20, Vallow was arrested by Kaua‘i Police Department on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. Vallow was held at KCCC on $5 million bail. The 46-year-old waived extradition on Feb. 26.

Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after she failed to comply with a court order to produce her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, before authorities on Jan. 30 in Madison County.

The kids have been missing since September.

She was also charged with arrests and seizures – resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court – willful disobedience of court process or order.