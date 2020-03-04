Idaho Team Arrives to Take Lori Vallow Back to Mainland

A mother of two missing kids arrested on Kaua‘i will return to Idaho this evening to face charges of desertion.

Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, appeared in 5th Circuit Court this morning for a status hearing on extradition. Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Hempey said the Idaho team is on Kaua‘i and plans to pick Vallow up this afternoon and fly out this evening.

On Feb. 20, Vallow was arrested by Kaua‘i Police Department on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. Vallow has been held at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center on $5 million bail. The 46-year-old waived extradition on Feb. 26.

On Wednesday, Vallow’s attorney Craig DeCosta told the court his client is invoking her 5th Amendment rights to remain silent and should not be questioned without an attorney present.

Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after she failed to comply with a court order to produce her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, before authorities on Jan. 30 in Madison County.

The kids have been missing since September.

She was also charged with arrests and seizures – resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court – willful disobedience of court process or order.

Fifth Circuit Court Judge Kathleen N.A. Watanabe recognized Kauai Prosecutor’s Office as well as Kaua‘i Police for acting expeditiously in assisting the state of Idaho.