Super American Circus Returns to Hilo

The circus is coming to town.

The Super American Circus 2020 Hawai‘i Tour, presented by Showmakers, Inc., will offer its one-ring circus showcase at The Palace Theater in Hilo on March 5, 6 and 7.

This circus line-up will be complete with acts that have never performed in Hawai‘i, according to a Super American Circus press release. The Superhero theme and performers will include Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, an internationally-acclaimed clown performing acts on a revolving wheel four stories high; the Chicago Boyz, a high-energy acrobatic team and “America’s Got Talent” alumni; Cristina Holt and Alexander Knapp, contemporary, comedic, action-based duo/jugglers; and several others.

Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas, Super American Circus presenter, comes from a family with an extensive circus history. He has produced and managed more than 5,000 shows in the US and around the world.

“The satisfaction knowing that you have created something that is not only successful but also brings happiness to people from all around the world is very rewarding,” Nicholas said.

Kama’aina Kids, a nonprofit, will be benefiting from every ticket sold, the release said. Families will be offered pre-show and intermission activities including photos with Superhero characters, face painting and more. Traditional treats such as snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn will be available.

Showtimes are March 5 at 7:30 p.m., March 6 at 7:30 p.m., and March 7 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices are as follows:

Adults Preferred Seating:

Online – $40.00 & Box Office – $48.00

Children Preferred Seating:

Online – $20.00 & Box Office – $24.00

(Children ages 3 to 12)

Family Pass (2 Adults & 3 Children)

Online – $99.00 (Not available at the box office on day of show. Upper general admission seating)

VIP Ringside Seats (sold per chair regardless of age)

Online – $65.00 – limited seating

(Comfortable chairs at floor level)

Go to www.Superamericancircus.com for more information and to purchase tickets.