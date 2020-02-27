February 27, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 15-20mph.