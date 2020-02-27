February 27, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 27, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 27, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 27, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com